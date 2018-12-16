Paramount Chief Lundu dresses down opposition parties:’ They are Pharisees who can’t defeat DPP’

CParamount Chief Lundu of Chikwawa has lashed at the country’s opposition political parties, saying they only know how to talk but could not deliver describing them as Pharisees who could not be trusted.

Paramount Chief Lundu (l) confereing with Minister Nankhumwa

Speaking on Saturday during the elevation of Traditional Authority (TA) Makhuwira to the status senior chief, he said what opposition leaders knew was to deliver issues that lacked substance as such urged fellow chiefs to serve government of the day.

“It’s quite sad that some of us, chiefs decide to work with the opposition. What benefit can you get from opposition parties?

“Come on; join our camp because this is the only winning camp ever! As chiefs we need to work with the government of the day. You can’t yield any positive results if you work with the opposition,” Lundu challenged.

He alleged that some Chiefs were working with other opposition parties thinking that it would be a strategy to bring down the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government.

“It’s a total lie and never dream about bringing down this government at any point. You are just Pharisees who have no meaningful agenda who can never win the elections in May 2019 because DPP will continue to lead,” the Paramount Chief emphasized.

Lundu hailed the DPP-led government for various developmental initiatives that have been implemented in Chikwawa,citing the Thabwa-East Bank Road, the 180 metres Chapananga Bridge, food and cash transfer distribution, among others.

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa East, Rodrick Khumbanyiwa said the current leadership has the welfare of people at heart.

“We acknowledge all the tremendous developments government is implementing in Chikwawa. We have the Chapananga Rural Growth Centre, bus depot and more importantly the District Development Fund that has enabled the district to implement various development projects such as classroom blocks.

“We also have the Shire Valley Transformation Programme which is another huge project to benefit a lot of smallholder farmers. The Malata and Cement Subsidy Programme that has also assisted most underprivileged households,” he pointed out.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa said if everything goes according to plan, President Peter Mutharika would open Chapananga Bridge on December 20, 2018.

“The President will open the Chapananga Bridge alongside the Chapananga Rural Growth Centre,” he disclosed.

