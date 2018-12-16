Minister Mussa says Malawi movie industry has potential: Urges youths to be innovative

YMinister of Information and Communications Technology, Henry Mussa has requested youth in the country to use their own skills and talents toe stablish businesses that could create jobs for them.

Joyah (l), Minister Mussa and Banda

The Minister made the request on Friday during the beaming of Shemu Joyah film titled “The road to shine” the event that was organized by Multi-Choice Malawi to appreciate Malawians talent at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) inLilongwe.

The Minister said both youth and elders have different artwork talents and skills such as story telling through movies that could help them to create their own businesses to earn a living.

“Both youths living in rural and urban areas must be creative by showcasing their skills and talents through businesses to create employments to reduce unemployment among them in the country,” Mussa said.

He asked talented inborn students from various secondary and tertiary instituions to expose themselves to the public so that they could be known to the world.

“Itis a breakthrough that Malawian actor, Shemu Joyah has put our country on map through showing his creativity by coming up with a film and those that are talented must needed to showcase it in story telling,” Mussa pointed out.

General Manager for Multi-Choice Malawi, Gus Banda commended Shemu Joyah saying he is the best actor in the country who has a potential to bring a change in as far as videoproduction is concerned.

“Joyah has brought a high standard of a film production as far as screening, lighting, sound balancing is concerned and this movie competes with Nollywood and Nigerians movies,” he said.

Blantyre based Actor, Joyah was recognized as aspecial winner in 2017 best Silicon Valley Africa film maker.

“To produce a quality movie it requires more resources, trainings and dedicates yourself to what you want to achieve in life. And this movie has costed me alot of money and am ready to compete with other movies within and across the country,” he pointed out.

The film explains how poverty and orphan affects young girls in their communities.

The Road to Sunrise won the Best Movie in Southern Africa during the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award.

It was also nominated in seven categories at the recently-held African Movie Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Banda has urged players in the creative industry to find means to unleash their potential and show the world that Malawi is a force in the industry.

He said although the industry is beset by so many challenges, there is huge potential which can put Malawi on the map.

“What the local film industry has achieved so far is promising. You look at the likes of Shemu Joyah and what he has produced and the number of nominations that our actors have received on the international stage. There is just so much potential,” Banda said.

He said it is in the same vein that they will continue to explore various avenues that will benefit local players so that the industry achieves the required growth.

