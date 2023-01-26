1 die, 10 injured in road fatal accident in Blantyre

One person has died while others were rushed to hospital after sustaining various degrees of injuries in an accident that happened on Tuesday morning at Kameza in Blantyre.
A freightliner tipped over several parked vehicles, including minibuses and taxis.
The injured were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.
Chileka police station Officer-In-charge Goodwin Chigalu  Sambo has confirmed.
Sambo said over 10 people have been rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical attention.
The deceased is a woman, a roadside Banana and Pineapple seller.

