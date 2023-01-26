Parliamentary committee suspends confirmation of Chakwera’s appointees

Members of Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee (Pac) on Tuesday prematurely suspended the confirmation of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s appointees into various positions in public service.

The committee met in the morning to confirm commissioners for the Civil Service Commission and ambassador to Ethiopia designate.

Members of the committee could not say what triggered the suspension although reports indicate the committee did not accept some of the appointed commissioners over competence reasons.

The development forced government Members of Parliament to seek an early adjournment to Wednesday to negotiate the matter so that the appointees are confirmed.

PAC Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo confirmed the adjournment of the proceedings but could not be drawn say what triggered the adjournment.

