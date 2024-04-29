Mtambo heads to Aford, to be unveiled this Wednesday

Former cabinet minister Timothy Mtambo has joined Alliance for Democracy (Aford) and party president Enoch Chihana is set to welcome the Citizens for Transformation leader at a political rally on Wednesday at Chinsapo in Lilongwe.

A source privy to the information said Mtambo was unveiled to Aford national executive committee members who met at Lingadzi Inn in Lilongwe last week.

“We were told not to reveal this until he is officially welcomed in the party this Wednesday on Labour day at the rally in Chinsapo,” said our source.

Aford president Chihana could not be drawn to comment on the matter while Mtambo’s mobile phone calls went unanswered.

Government on Saturday took with a pinch of salt sentiments by the former minister of National Unity that the Tonse Alliance administration has failed to deliver in its four years of being in power. Mtambo told a news conference in Lilongwe on Saturday that the Tonse Government has failed to take Malawians to the Promised Land. “This is clearly not the change we all aspired for and for sure we cannot keep quiet as citizens; we have a duty to actively participate,” Mtambo said. He called himself commander-in-chief of Citizens for Transformation. He said he is now back to activism because Malawians are suffering and the opposition is failing to provide checks and balances to the government. But government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu said Mtambo’s sentiments and his latest standpoint are surprising and asked Malawians to judge if there is any correlation to his not being part of the Cabinet now. President Lazarus Chakwera fired Mtambo from the cabinet in February, 2023. Leader of the Democratic Progressive Party in the National Assembly Mary Navicha also trashed Mtambo, describing his comeback as opening a new chapter for economic survival. Navicha said Mtambo’s sentiments about the opposition are sheer madness because Malawians are speaking every day about their plight even without the opposition speaking for them.

