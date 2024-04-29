NRB extends registration of people in Lilongwe Rural due to unavailability of facilities

Officials from National Registration Bureau (NRB) have extended the registration of people in Lilongwe Rural following complaints of failure by many to register due to unavailability of adequate cameramen and other facilities.

The registration, which started on April 7 will now end on May 6, 2024.

Voters will be eligible to vote if they have the National Identity (ID) card).

In a press release signed by Principal Secretary for NRB, Mak Sambo, the Bureau has decided to increase the number of days after noting an increase in number of registrants in the final days of the exercise.

“We believe that additional number of days will allow our staff to register the remaining citizens in the centres.

“I also want to inform the general public that registration of citizens in all NRB offices is a continuous process, meaning if the registration outreach has moved to another district, citizens can still access the services at NRB from district offices or at post offices,” Sambo said.

He added that registration of national identity document and the application forms are for free.

Sambo also revealed that soon, there shall be a mop up exercise in all the 28 districts targeting citizens that may have failed to register during the Outreach Registration Exercise.

In a separate interview, Suzen Banda, from Msundwe commended government for the extension of days, saying this will enable more people to register and have the national identity card.

“This is good news; I was worried when I heard that NRB is closing the exercise,” she said.

She called on people to make use of the added days so that they register and have their IDs.

NRB is conducting the national identity card outreach and community death registration exercise in Phase 7 in Lilongwe Rural, Rumphi and Blantyre.

