Govt shaken with Health workers Thursday protests: Invites their leaders for meeting this Tuesday

Government, through the Ministry of Health, has asked to meet the leadership of healthcare workers’ groups tomorrow in Lilongwe over their planned demonstrations across the country on Thursday.

The groups- National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (Nonm) Physicians Assistants Union of Malawi (Paum) are mobilising for protests over government’s alleged “dishonesty” and failure to fulfil its commitment to increase allowances for their members.

Paum President Solomon Chomba has told us this evening that they have received an invitation to meet Minister of Health Khumbidze Kandodo-Chiponda tomorrow.

Said Chomba: “The NONM and PAUM leadership have agreed to meet the Minister of Health with expectation that she has carried the long-awaited feedback from the Secretary to Treasury (ST), otherwise demonstration preparations are continuing.”

Besides agreeing to implement a 15 percent salary increment, the government committed to increasing several allowances, including locum rates, risk or medical allowance, government top-up and professional allowance whose payments would be backdated to November 1 2023.

