Historical! Tabitha Chawinga shares award with Mbappe

Malawian football star based in France Tabitha Chawinga has added another accolade to her trophy cabinet after being name Union des Nationale Professional Footballers (UNFP) French Women’s Player of the Season.

The Malawi National Women’s Football Team captain won the accolade for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Women’s Football Club while global star Kylian Mbappe who did it for the Men’s Team.

The award comes barely a week being named French Women’s First Division Player of the Season and winning the Golden Boot Award for the 2023/24 season.

The Malawian and Mbappe’s feat has been celebrated by the club, saying it was the first double after two years

Reads the post on the club’s Facebook Page: “After 2021 and 2022, Paris Saint-Germain achieves a new double with the titles of best player for Kylian Mbappe and best player for Tabitha Chawinga.”

In an interview, Tabitha was overwhelming with joy, saying it’s an icing on the cake after winning the French Player of the Year as well as Golden Boot Award with 18 goals.

“I thank God for winning this award. Winning two awards is incredible and an honour not only to me but also Malawi as a country,” she said.

Malawi National Women’s Football Association chairperson Adellaide Migogo said this shows that Malawi has talent in women’s football.

She said her feat will inspire other Malawian players to take up the sport.

Tabitha, who was on loan from Chinese club Wuhan Jianghan FC, also won the Player of the Season Award while on loan at Italy’s Inter Milan last season.

