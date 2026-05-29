Apostle Kawinga brings hope to bedridden Dedza man after 29 years of suffering

Apostle Clifford Kawinga of Salvation For All Ministries International, through the Hope Field Initiative, on Friday brought relief and renewed hope to Mr. Yotamu Nkokoko, a man who has spent nearly three decades bedridden in Thundudzi Village under Senior Chief Chauma in Dedza District.

For 29 years, Nkokoko has lived confined to his home, relying entirely on the care and support of family members for survival. His condition has left the family struggling with daily challenges ranging from food shortages to lack of proper lighting and basic household necessities.

Touched by the family’s situation, Apostle Kawinga visited the home and donated various items aimed at improving both Nkokoko’s welfare and the living conditions of the entire household.

Among the items donated were a sewing machine to help the family generate income, blankets, groceries, and a solar lighting system to provide electricity to the house where Nkokoko lives.

Speaking after presenting the donation, Apostle Kawinga described Nkokoko as a man chosen and appointed by God despite the difficult circumstances he is going through.

He said society and the church have a duty to care for vulnerable people and restore hope to those who feel forgotten.

“We believe every human being deserves love, dignity and support regardless of their condition. Mr. Nkokoko is important before God and before society, and we want him to know that he is not alone,” said Kawinga.

The preacher added that through the Hope Field Initiative, he will continue reaching out to vulnerable families and individuals facing difficult circumstances across the country.

Kawinga further emphasized that acts of compassion can help restore confidence and hope among people who have suffered in silence for many years.

Nkokoko’s mother, Emily Chaima, expressed gratitude for the support, saying the donation has brought relief to the family after years of hardship.

She said the solar lighting system alone will transform their lives by improving visibility and security at the house, while the groceries and blankets will ease some of the daily struggles they face caring for her son.

Chaima described the gesture as a sign that there are still people willing to stand with vulnerable families in society.

The donation has since drawn appreciation from members of the local community, who described the initiative as a meaningful act of compassion and humanity toward a family that has endured years of pain and isolation.

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