MZIHA Urges Focus on Repatriation of 7,000 Stranded Malawians Amid Debate Over Minister Chaponda’s Interview

The Mzimba Heritage Association (MZIHA) has urged Malawians to avoid being distracted by controversy surrounding remarks made by Foreign Affairs Minister George Chaponda, instead calling for urgent national attention on the worsening humanitarian situation involving more than 7,000 Malawians stranded in South Africa, reportedly sheltering at Lindela and other temporary camps.

In a statement issued by Khumbo Soko on behalf of MZIHA, the association said the country should prioritise swift repatriation efforts for citizens caught up in what it described as deteriorating and distressing conditions abroad.

MZIHA said while public debate has focused on portions of Chaponda’s recent interview, the priority should remain the safety and dignity of Malawians currently stranded and seeking assistance to return home.

The association noted that interviews, particularly live media engagements, often require quick thinking and can sometimes result in statements that are not expressed as intended.

“Having watched the full clip and the context in which the remarks were made, I really doubt if there was any malice intended,” the statement reads. “It would appear the Minister was explaining that movement of people within the region, both regular and irregular, has always existed. The example given may have been inelegantly delivered.”

MZIHA added that historical references to migration patterns, including references to the Ngoni movement, should be understood within the broader context of regional population movements that occurred long before the formation of modern nation-states.

The association further observed that during those historical periods, there were no formal national borders or administrative systems capable of issuing travel documentation in the way they exist today.

However, MZIHA stressed that the current debate should not overshadow the urgent humanitarian issue at hand.

“We at MZIHA do not want this to become a distraction,” the statement continues. “The nation’s focus must be on assisting thousands of our brothers and sisters who are stranded in South Africa in camps where they are sheltering from Afrophobic violence.”

The association warned that conditions for the stranded Malawians are reportedly worsening, with continued uncertainty over when full repatriation efforts will be completed.

It acknowledged that government has already taken steps to bring affected citizens home but said the scale and urgency of the crisis requires intensified coordination and faster implementation.

“From what we are seeing and hearing, the situation of our compatriots is dire and continues to deteriorate with each passing day,” MZIHA said. “That is the issue that must remain our focus.”

Reports indicate that only a limited number of buses have so far been deployed, leaving thousands still awaiting transport, with concerns growing over prolonged stays in overcrowded shelters.

MZIHA has therefore called for strengthened collaboration between government, humanitarian agencies, and other stakeholders to ensure that all affected Malawians are repatriated safely, quickly, and with dignity.

The association concluded by urging the public to remain united and avoid divisive interpretations of the minister’s remarks, saying national energy should be directed toward resolving the humanitarian crisis rather than escalating political debate.

As the situation unfolds, pressure continues to mount on authorities to accelerate repatriation efforts and provide clear timelines for the return of all stranded citizens.

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