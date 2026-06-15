Chaponda Accuses Vitumbiko Mumba of Deliberately Distorting eNCA Interview Remarks

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, George Chaponda, has accused former Trade and Industry Minister Vitumbiko Mumba of deliberately distorting and misquoting remarks he made during an exclusive interview with South Africa’s eNCA Television, insisting there was nothing divisive in his comments.

Chaponda has come under intense criticism on social media following the circulation of quotations allegedly attributed to him, which critics claimed were offensive to the Ngoni people of Mzimba and appeared to justify illegal immigration by Malawians living in South Africa.

However, speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times on Monday, Chaponda dismissed the allegations, saying his remarks had been selectively edited and taken out of context.

“There is no divisive sentiment in that interview. I challenge Malawians to watch the full interview and judge for themselves what was actually said,” Chaponda said.

A review of the full eNCA interview transcript against the quotations circulated online reveals significant omissions and reframing of Chaponda’s responses, altering the context of his remarks on migration, immigration laws and historical ties between Malawi and South Africa.

During the interview, Chaponda was repeatedly questioned about why some Malawians continue to endure hostility in South Africa rather than return home, as well as allegations involving undocumented migrants, human trafficking, illegal alcohol production and unlawful mining activities.

Responding to accusations that Malawians break South African immigration laws, Chaponda stated:

“Because we know that every country cannot afford to say we cannot have people who can work. There are always movements of irregular people. There are some people who have been in this country for ages. In Malawi, we have others who have been there, they don’t have any papers. If we said today, ‘Oh, South Africa, come from. We have Ngonis and Zulus in Mzimba whose roots trace to South Africa.'”

When directly asked what message he had for people violating immigration laws, Chaponda replied:

“The issue is let the leaders. South Africa’s immigration laws can be involved in…”

Earlier in the interview, he framed the matter as a broader continental challenge requiring political leadership and cooperation between governments.

Contrary to claims circulating online, the transcript contains no statement in which Chaponda endorses illegal immigration, defends criminal activities or encourages Malawians to ignore South African laws.

Instead, his comments focused on the reality that irregular migration exists in many countries, the historical links between communities in Malawi and South Africa, and the need for political leaders to work together in addressing migration challenges.

Sources monitoring the online fallout say portions of Chaponda’s remarks were selectively quoted and reframed by Mumba in a manner that suggested the minister was defending illegal immigration and dismissing concerns over violations of South African immigration laws.

Critical sections of the interview, including references to irregular migration as a global phenomenon and historical ties between the Ngoni people of Mzimba and Zulu communities in South Africa, were reportedly omitted from the versions that circulated on social media.

The altered narrative quickly gained traction online, sparking accusations that Chaponda was attacking northern-based Ngonis, supporting undocumented migrants and undermining South African immigration laws.

The controversy comes at a particularly sensitive time, as thousands of Malawians in South Africa face growing uncertainty amid xenophobic tensions, immigration crackdowns and deportations.

Observers warn that misrepresenting the remarks of a Foreign Affairs Minister on such a delicate issue risks inflaming tensions both domestically and internationally, while potentially undermining ongoing diplomatic engagements between Malawi and South Africa.

Chaponda’s reference to Ngonis and Zulus was rooted in well-documented history. The Ngoni migration from present-day KwaZulu-Natal during the 19th century led to the establishment of Ngoni communities in northern Malawi, whose cultural and ancestral links to South Africa remain widely acknowledged.

Analysts argue that his remarks were intended to illustrate the longstanding historical movement of people between the two countries rather than justify present-day immigration violations.

Similarly, his observation that “irregular people” exist in many countries reflected a global reality of migration patterns and was not an endorsement of unlawful conduct.

The incident has reignited debate over the dangers of selective editing and political weaponisation of public statements, particularly on matters involving diplomacy, migration and national identity.

While government spokespersons are yet to issue an official position on the controversy, the full eNCA transcript provides a substantially different picture from the version that sparked outrage online.

As discussions continue, the broader challenge remains unresolved: how Malawi can effectively address irregular migration, protect its citizens abroad and engage South Africa diplomatically without fuelling xenophobic sentiments or partisan political battles.

For many observers, the episode serves as a stark reminder that in the age of viral clips and social media screenshots, context is often the first casualty. And when the words of a Foreign Affairs Minister are distorted, the consequences extend beyond politics—they can carry diplomatic implications.

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