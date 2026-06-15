Atupele Muluzi Calls for National Unity and Urgent Action Over Durban Crisis

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi has intensified his appeal for coordinated national action over the humanitarian situation affecting Malawian nationals in Durban, South Africa, urging stakeholders to move beyond debate and push authorities to act swiftly.

Muluzi said the crisis should no longer be treated as a matter of opinion or isolated responses on social media, but as an urgent national emergency requiring collective pressure, coordination, and structured government intervention.

Over the past few days, he has consistently used his public platform to highlight the difficult conditions facing thousands of Malawians stranded in South Africa, many of whom fled violence, lost livelihoods, or are now seeking safe return home.

He said what is now needed is not disagreement over who should act, but unity in ensuring that action happens quickly and effectively.

“This is not the time for division or passing responsibility,” Muluzi said. “What is needed now is for all of us—government, political leaders, private sector, civil society, and faith groups—to come together and push for swift, coordinated action to support our people in distress.”

He stressed that the scale of the crisis requires formal diplomatic engagement between Malawi and South Africa, supported by clear coordination from relevant authorities at home.

While acknowledging that government processes are necessary and must be respected, Muluzi warned that delays could worsen the suffering of those stranded.

He also noted that logistical and financial constraints make it impossible for individuals or isolated groups to resolve the situation alone, reinforcing the need for a unified national response.

The UDF leader has previously highlighted the complexity of repatriation efforts, including transport costs, security arrangements, documentation challenges, and cross-border coordination between two sovereign states.

However, he said these challenges should not be used as a reason for inaction, but rather as a call for stronger organisation and shared responsibility.

Muluzi has also urged stakeholders across society to play their part where possible, including the private sector, non-governmental organisations, and religious institutions, if called upon to support relief efforts.

He maintained that speaking out on the issue is not political competition, but an expression of concern for Malawians facing hardship abroad.

Ultimately, he said the focus must remain on delivering practical solutions that ensure dignity, safety, and timely repatriation for those affected.

“Our responsibility is simple,” he said. “To ensure that Malawians in distress are not forgotten, and that authorities are supported and pressured to act with urgency and coordination.”

As the situation in Durban continues to unfold, Muluzi’s message underscores a growing call for national unity and accelerated government action to address what many now describe as a deepening humanitarian emergency.

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