MANEPO Calls for Strong Action as Elder Abuse Persists in Malawi

As Malawi joined the global community on June 15 to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), the Malawi Network of Older Persons Organisation (MANEPO) has issued a strong call for concrete action, warning that awareness alone is no longer enough to protect older citizens from abuse and neglect.

This year’s commemoration is being observed under the theme “Beyond Awareness: Making Elder Abuse Prevention Work.”

MANEPO says the theme reflects a pressing reality: despite years of advocacy, many older persons in Malawi continue to face violence, abandonment, property grabbing, discrimination, and harmful cultural practices, including witchcraft accusations that often put their lives at risk.

According to the organisation, these abuses are not isolated incidents but part of a wider pattern of human rights violations that undermine dignity and security in old age.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, MANEPO Executive Director Andrew Kavala said Malawi must move from statements of concern to sustained protection and enforcement of the law.

He said the way a society treats its elderly is a direct reflection of its moral and human rights standing.

“MANEPO remains gravely concerned by the continued violations of the rights of older persons in Malawi,” Kavala said. “These are not just social issues. They are serious violations of the rights to life, dignity, equality, security, and freedom from discrimination as guaranteed under the Constitution, the Older Persons Act of 2024, the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights, and other international standards.”

Kavala stressed that older persons should not be left to survive in fear, insecurity, or isolation after years of contributing to their families and communities.

He warned that without stronger enforcement mechanisms, existing laws risk becoming symbolic rather than transformative.

MANEPO has therefore called on government to urgently operationalise and adequately fund the Older Persons Act, strengthen social protection systems, and ensure that cases of abuse are properly investigated and prosecuted.

The organisation also urged authorities to go beyond policy and ensure real accountability for perpetrators of violence against older persons.

Beyond government action, Kavala appealed to traditional leaders, religious institutions, families, and communities to confront harmful beliefs that fuel discrimination and abuse.

“We further urge traditional leaders, faith leaders, communities and families to actively challenge harmful beliefs and practices that expose older persons to violence and exclusion,” he said.

MANEPO says protecting older persons must be treated as a national priority, not just a commemorative issue marked once a year.

As Malawi reflects on the rights and dignity of its elderly population, the organisation insists that true progress will be measured not by speeches, but by whether older persons can live safely, freely, and with respect in their communities.

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