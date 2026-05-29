Paul Katema Foundation’s Young Builders Challenge fuels youth business growth and innovation

The Paul Katema Foundation says it is seeing encouraging results from its Young Builders Challenge, as several young entrepreneurs continue to grow their businesses after receiving seed capital, mentorship, and structured business support under the programme.

The Foundation says the progress reflects its broader goal of turning innovative ideas into sustainable enterprises led by young people.

One of the standout beneficiaries is Alinafe Velemu, a Level 2 TEVET General Fitting student at Phwezi Technical College, who emerged third in the competition and received K1 million in seed funding, alongside mentorship aimed at strengthening his business skills.

Through the Young Builders Challenge, Alinafe established the Green Innovations Center in 2024 at Nalikule on the outskirts of Lilongwe, building a venture that blends entrepreneurship with environmental action by recycling plastic waste into usable products.

At his workshop, discarded plastic materials are being transformed into items such as tables, baskets, and even panga knife handles—products that are both marketable and environmentally friendly, helping reduce waste while generating income.

Alinafe says the mentorship and seed capital have already started yielding results, with the business recording increased production capacity and rising demand for its recycled products.

The Foundation says this is exactly the kind of transformation the programme was designed to achieve—moving young innovators from ideas to income-generating enterprises.

Business Development Consultant at the Paul Katema Foundation, Ashley Chingoma, says the initiative is producing visible impact among participants.

He notes that the Young Builders Challenge is not just about funding, but also about discipline, mentorship, and business structuring—elements he says are critical in helping young entrepreneurs build viable and sustainable businesses in the long term.

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