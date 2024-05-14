Sky Energy Africa takes electric cars to Lilongwe Motor Show

Sky Energy Africa has hinted on the need for the country to devise ways of upscaling production and availability of electric cars in the country.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Schizzo Thomson says the use of electric cars needs to be promoted as the vehicles have so many advantages.

Thomson has made the remarks ahead of a showcase of electric cars dubbed ‘Lilongwe Motor Show’ to take place at the BICC in Lilongwe on June 1 this year.

Thomson says this is a milestone in the automotive industry of Malawi.

“For the first time, attendees will have the opportunity to explore and learn more about these innovative vehicles, symbolizing a shift towards sustainable transportation solutions in the region.

“The Lilongwe Motor Show has long been a platform for showcasing cutting-edge automotive technologies, and this year’s event promises to be no exception. With electric cars taking center stage, visitors will have the chance to witness firsthand the advancements in electric vehicle technology and understand the benefits they bring to both individuals and the environment,” he adds.

