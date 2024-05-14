Battle of Aford’s two Chihanas goes nasty as Yeremiah faces disciplinary action for endorsing APM

May 14, 2024 Watipaso Mzungu JNR Be the first to comment

Controversial Mzimba East member of Parliament, Yeremiah Chihana, faces disciplinary hearing from his sponsoring party, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), for making a statement regarding an alliance and support from AFORD to Professor Peter Mutharika in the 2025 elections.

MP Yeremiah Chihana

When Mutharika held a rally at Njamba Freedom Park on Sunday, Chihana claimed that AFORD, as a party, they had agreed to support APM in the next General Elections.

But this has angered the party, which says whatever the MP said did not represent the position of the party.

Through its Acting Secretary General, AFORD has summoned the controversial lawmaker to appear before a disciplinary hearing to be held on Thursday 16th May, 2024 in Lilongwe at the Aford Party Headquarters at 10:00 am.

“The hearing will be held in accordance with Chapter X, SECTION 12 (1) and (2) of the Party’s Constitution. The determination of the summon is based on the interview you gave to Times Television at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally in Blantyre on 12th May, 2024, where you purported the following: That as a Member of Parliament elected on Aford ticket and an ex-official member of the Party’s National Executive Committee, you were delegated by the party and its leadership to attend and represent it at the said rally;

“That you were duly authorized to make a statement regarding an Alliance and support from Aford Party to Professor Peter Mutharika in the 2025 elections which is not correct nor the position of the party. This is gross indiscipline and contrary to the party’s position, hence the summon,” reads the summon.

Chihana is yet to comment on the matter.

 

