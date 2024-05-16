Flames World Cup qualifiers in limbo as only 12 out 30 called up players reports for training

The Flames preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers have suffered a setback after some clubs refused to release players for camp training.

The Malawi National Football Team is scheduled to host Sao Tome on June 6 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe before facing Equatorial Guinea away four days later.

As of yesterday, only 12 of the 31 players called up by coach Patrick Mabedi had reported for training.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers, who have eight and six players, respectively on the provisional squad list, have refused to release them outright.

On the other hand, FCB Nyasa Bullets have only released five out of the 10 players that were called.

Wanderers chief executive officer Panganeni Ndovi confirmed the snub, saying the Flames arrangement could have affect their programmes.

He said: “It is inconveniencing to have the players report for [Flames] camp to train for two days and then return to train with us for two days.

“[It means] the same week, a player receiving instructions from two different coaches. That, in itself, will affect our preparations for the tough games we have.

“We will release the players as per Fifa calendar.”

His Silver counterpart Patrick Chimimba said they will only release their players if FAM commits to insure them outside the Fifa-sanctioned dates.

“Otherwise, outside the Fifa window, our players do not have protection as they risk getting injured,” he said.

However, a source confided that Central Bankers have agreed to release the players during the Fifa calendar window.

On his part, Bullets chief administration officer Albert Chigoga said: “Two players, namely Ephraim Kondowe and Chikumbutso Salima are injured whereas the other three , Lloyd Aaron, Lanjesi Nkhoma and Patrick Mwaungulu will be released at an appropriate time on technical grounds.”

Mabedi yesterday described the situation as worrisome.

“It is worrying because this was the best time to assess them and determine whether they still have what it takes. There are also other areas that we are looking at such as conditioning,” he said.

Football Association of Malawi competitions and communications director Gomezgani Zakazaka said: “As the situation stands, there is little we can do as the clubs are not obliged to release players outside Fifa calendar window.

“So, in terms of assessment, the coach will have to rely on Super League matches. Suffice to say the training programme was released in consultation with club coaches.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!