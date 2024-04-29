Lawyer in the cooler for allegedly buying stolen vehicle from South Africa

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a lawyer on suspicion that he bought a stolen vehicle from South Africa.

Police public relations officer for Peter Kalaya has confirmed of the arrest lawyer Stanley Chirwa for being found in possession of a vehicle, Ford Ranger, suspected to have been stolen at gun point in 2018 in South Africa.

According to Police publicist, Peter Kalaya, Chirwa was arrested on Friday after the vehicle came for clearance at the Police Headquarters on 8th April this year.

“We detected the vehicle after noting that it’s details (chassis number, engine number, its make and its colour) matched that reported stolen in South Africa.

He was arrested on Friday afternoon in Lilongwe and he has been in our custody,” he said.

Chirwa’s lawyer, Gilbert Khonyongwa has confirmed the arrest and said that he is going to apply for bail at court.

Kalaya further said that Chirwa will appear before court in Malawi where he will answer charges of receiving or bringing in property dishonestly acquired outside Malawi, found in possession of property suspected of being stolen and receiving stolen property.

