Self-proclaimed pastor arrested for operating fake social media account for Triephornia Thomson Mpinganjira

Lingadzi Police in Lilongwe has arrested a 30-year-old suspect based in Mzuzu, identified as Azimenye Michael Sikwese, for creating a fake Facebook account bearing the name and photo of Dr. Triephornia Thomson Mpinganjira.

In a statement signed by Lingadzi Police publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda the self-proclaimed pastor has been arrested in Mzuzu by detectives from the Cyber Crime Unit at the National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe.

“The suspect is allegedly using the account with nasty posts, which, according to Dr. Triephornia, was assassinating her character and defaming her integrity.

“It has been revealed that the action by the suspect was to trick unsuspecting social media users with the intent of attracting more followers,” Manda.

He added that police investigations have also revealed that the suspect has different Facebook accounts, and one of them claims to be a pastor.

Meanwhile, Lingadzi police is calling upon any individuals who have fallen victim to such cases to report any suspicion to their nearest police station.

Lingadzi police have further warned the public that using someone else’s name without consent is a violation of personal privacy, which could lead to legal consequences.

Sikwese, who hails from Chinunkha village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambya in Chitipa district is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charge of cyber spamming, contrary to Section 91 of the Electronic Transaction and Cyber Security Act of 2016.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!