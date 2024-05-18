Gospel artist Chippo Nyirongo Masikamu speaks on “Kumwamba Kudzandibakila” controversy

Chippo Nyirongo is a Pastor’s wife, Rev. Robert Masikamu of Zambezi Evangelical Church, Mitsidi Synod. The two are currently ministering at Zambezi Evangelical Church, Lumbadzi Congregation.

Chippo informed Nyasatimes that she started composing and recording songs in 2023 as a revelation and new calling after passing through difficult times in ministry with her husband.

“The revelation of songs came as a comfort and encouragement from the Holy Spirit to help us carry on serving the Lord regardless of the challenges we faced,” she lamented.

Asked as to what kind of challenges they faced, Chippo (Mai Busa) told us that she may not be free to put everything on air but that challenges had to do with battles and opposition they faced in ministry which could even lead them to giving up. When the battle against them was fierce, boiled hot and became clearly personal, the two had to ask the Synod leadership to step down from the station they were serving to prevent worse situation but instead, maintain peace.

Chippo said that the songs in her album which is titled, “Kumbwamba Kudzandibakila” are inspirational, motivational, encouraging and comforting to them and others who may be passing through similar battles in Ministry. Chippo said that she never thought in her life to become a music artist not to talk about gospel artist but God of time who gives gifts has done it.

She said that her husband always told her that he admires Pastors whose wives support them in ministry through music. Of course Chippo never cared about that but she is grateful to God that her husband’s desire has been fulfilled this time.

“Some challenges we meet in life are all not meant for evil, they are also means for a breakthrough,” she said.

Asked about the song “Kumwamba Kudzandibakila” as stolen song from another gospel artist in the country according to news flying on social media, Chippo defended that according to her and any other impartial listener would agree that her song is unique. It is unique in title, lyrics and style/genre (chamba).

According to her the only words that are similar in the two comparable songs are the words, “Kumwamba Kudzandibakila” but the rest are different. To this, Chippo said that having similar words in songs is common worldwide and hers cannot be exceptional.

The Songs in this album are;

Kukhululuka

Kumwamba Kudzandibakila ft Evance Meleka

Matamando

Kupeleka

Muno Mulibe

Ndikusendeza

Ngongole yathano

Tiitanile pa Yehova

Yehova ndiye adziwa

Mulungu ndi wanthawi

Chippo assured Malawians that she has come to stay as a gospel artist and not just testing the waters because this additional ministry God has given her and is a great support to her loving husaband who is a committed and anointed man of God.

Currently she is shooting videos for the album so that when launching, the function could be a double launch.

“The desire is to have the album launched this year. As of now two songs are on YouTube and I continue to put resources together to achieve the dream and that well-wishers are welcome to serve God by supporting me financially,” she said.

Chippo thanks Evance “Watsopano” Meleka for his selfless heart by accepting to feature in her song even when she is an upcoming artist without a name in music industry in Malawi.

The song is linked here: https://youtu.be/CWfSwMFAFrQ?si=R5HJuS47HyUWGmur.

In case you are a well-wisher please contact 0881 573 708/0994 216 273

