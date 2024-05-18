Finance Minister Chithyola hands over 10 NEEF-funded boreholes in Balaka, advise people to repay loans

Minister of finance Simplex Chithyola-Banda, has urged Malawians who are benefiting From National economic empowerment fund (NEEF), to repay back the loan accordingly, so that many others should benefit directly or indirectly.

Chitchyola-Banda said this in Balaka after handing over ten boreholes, which NEEF has drilled as part of corporate social responsibility.

Deputy minister of water and sanitation, Liana Chapota-Munthali commended NEEF for the support, saying Balaka was among the districts affected by waterborne diseases, and this will bail out several households to prevent the same.

NEEF board chairperson Jephta Mtema, says they have helped the people of Balaka with the boreholes, for emerging the best in repayment, than any district in the eastern region, having managed to hit 82 percent.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!