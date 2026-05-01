Chihana Salutes Malawian Workers, Calls for Unity and Fair Opportunities on Labour Day

Second Vice President Enock Chihana has paid tribute to Malawian workers, acknowledging their dedication and the vital role they play in driving the country’s development.

In a statement released in line with Labour Day commemorations—and echoing remarks by President Peter Mutharika—Chihana recognised the contribution of workers across all sectors of the economy.

He singled out farmers, teachers, health workers, construction workers, drivers, artisans, civil servants, and businesspeople, saying their hard work and skills form the backbone of Malawi’s progress.

Chihana stressed that government is aware of the importance of workers and remains committed to improving their welfare.

“Government recognises your role and remains committed to promoting decent jobs, fair wages, and the protection of workers’ rights,” he said.

At the same time, he called on Malawians to remain united and guided by a spirit of fairness, urging collective effort in building a stronger and more developed nation.

“As a country, we must work together, with a sense of justice and shared responsibility, to move Malawi forward,” he added.

Malawi joined the rest of the world today in marking Labour Day—a moment set aside to honour and appreciate the contribution of workers to national development.

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