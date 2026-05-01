NBS Bank, MDF Seal 10-Year Deal to Secure Long-Term Support for War Veterans

NBS Bank has entered into a landmark 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting war veterans through the MDF Veterans Thanksgiving Golf Tournament.

The agreement, signed at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe, formalises a partnership that has steadily grown over the years. NBS Bank’s sponsorship has risen sharply—from K16.5 million in 2020 to K100 million in 2025—positioning the bank as the tournament’s lead sponsor and the largest private sector contributor to veterans’ welfare under the initiative.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, NBS Bank Chief Executive Officer Temwani Simwaka said the partnership goes beyond corporate responsibility, reflecting a deep commitment to national service and remembrance.

“Service to the nation does not end at retirement. As a proudly Malawian bank, we recognise that the peace and progress we enjoy today were built on the sacrifices of these men and women,” said Simwaka.

She emphasised that the agreement marks a sustained pledge rather than a one-off contribution.

“This is not just about sponsorship. It is about standing with those who served—consistently and meaningfully—for years to come,” she added.

MDF Chief of Defence Force General George Jaffu described the partnership as a powerful symbol of unity and national gratitude toward retired soldiers.

“This tournament is more than a sporting event. It is a platform for national unity and a vehicle for honouring those who gave everything so that others could live in peace,” said Jaffu.

He noted that the 10-year agreement will provide stability and continuity for veteran support programmes.

Over the years, proceeds from the golf tournament have been channelled toward housing, healthcare, food, clothing, and other essential welfare needs for veterans and their dependants.

NBS Bank has also broadened its support beyond financial contributions, introducing financial literacy training, SME advisory services, and tailored banking solutions for retired military personnel.

In addition, through its parent company, NICO Holdings Group, the bank has previously donated wheelchairs to veterans with mobility challenges—further strengthening its welfare-driven approach.

With this long-term agreement now in place, the partnership signals a more structured and sustained effort to safeguard the dignity and well-being of Malawi’s veterans for years to come.

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