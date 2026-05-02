‘Silly and Laughable’: Mutharika Hits Back at Health Rumours, Declares ‘I Am Fine’ and Refocuses on Rebuilding Malawi”

“I am not bothered, it’s silly and laughable,” declares Peter Mutharika, forcefully dismissing swirling rumours about his health that have gripped social media in recent days.

The President was speaking during a rare and closely watched engagement with Brian Banda, aired on the state broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, from Sanjika Palace. In a tone that mixed irritation with defiance, Mutharika made it clear that speculation suggesting he had secretly travelled to South Africa for medical treatment was not only false, but beneath serious consideration.

“I am fine, and I am not bothered at all,” he said bluntly, adding that he has been following the claims circulating online and finds them both absurd and malicious.

But the President did not stop at dismissal—he went further, issuing a pointed warning about the culture of peddling death rumours for political or personal ends.

“Never wish somebody dead,” Mutharika said. “You never know who is going to die first. We are all going to die anyway—it is only a question of when and how.”

In a striking reflection delivered partly in Chichewa, Mutharika recalled previous instances where similar rumours had falsely declared him dead during past trips abroad. He suggested that some of those who once spread such claims are no longer alive themselves—an observation he used to underline what he sees as the recklessness and cruelty behind such narratives.

His remarks come at a time when his relative absence from public rallies—particularly the expected “thank you” tours following his controversial victory in the 16 September 2025 presidential election—has fueled speculation about his condition.

But Mutharika brushed aside those concerns with equal firmness. According to him, the era of political celebration rallies is over—for now.

“I have had enough of those rallies,” he said. “What matters is rebuilding the country.”

That rebuilding agenda, he emphasized, is already underway. The President pointed to ongoing efforts by his administration to stabilise the economy, particularly by addressing persistent shortages of foreign exchange and fuel—two critical pressure points that have strained Malawi’s economic recovery.

While critics may interpret his limited public appearances as cause for concern, Mutharika’s message was unmistakable: he remains in control, focused, and unshaken by what he describes as baseless distractions.

Still, the episode exposes a deeper issue in Malawi’s political discourse—the rapid spread of unverified information and the willingness of some actors to weaponise personal health narratives for influence. In confronting the rumours head-on, Mutharika is not just defending his physical condition, but also pushing back against what he sees as a toxic and irresponsible strain of public debate.

Whether his reassurances will silence critics or further inflame speculation remains to be seen. But for now, the President has drawn a clear line: he is alive, he is well, and he is not entertaining what he calls “silly” distractions.

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