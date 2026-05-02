HRCC Blasts Blantyre Mayor Over ‘Barbaric’ Public Assault, Demands Probe and Threatens Court Action

The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has launched a blistering attack on Jomo Osman, condemning what it describes as a “barbaric and degrading” assault after the mayor was seen physically beating a woman in public, allegedly over suspected criminal activity.

In a strongly worded statement signed by its chairperson, Robert Mkwezalamba, the rights body said the mayor’s actions represent a dangerous abuse of power and a direct violation of both domestic and international human rights standards.

“Regardless of any wrongdoing by the woman or the boys involved, the mayor had no right to take the law into his own hands,” the statement reads. “Subjecting individuals to instant punishment, and allegedly using others to beat and humiliate them, is not only unlawful—it is inhuman and degrading.”

The incident, which has sparked outrage and unease among members of the public, has raised serious questions about leadership, accountability, and the rule of law within Malawi’s local authorities.

HRCC did not mince its words, warning that such conduct, especially from a public office bearer, undermines the very foundations of justice.

“This is uncalled for, and it must stop,” Mkwezalamba said, adding that the behaviour risks normalising mob justice and eroding public trust in lawful institutions.

The organisation has since demanded swift and decisive action from the Ministry of Local Government, calling for an immediate investigation and for Mayor Osman to be held accountable.

“We demand that the Minister of Local Government urgently institutes investigations into this matter and brings the mayor to book,” the statement emphasised.

HRCC has also called on the Blantyre City Council to convene an emergency meeting to deliberate on the mayor’s conduct, warning that the scandal is tarnishing the dignity and integrity of the mayoral office.

Beyond administrative action, the rights body invoked key legal frameworks, stressing that both the Constitution of Malawi and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights explicitly prohibit torture and any form of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.

In a pointed warning, HRCC signalled its readiness to escalate the matter to the courts if authorities fail to act.

“The mayor must tread carefully,” the statement cautioned. “Failing which, we will have no choice but to seek judicial intervention to strip him of his title for abusing public office.”

As pressure mounts, the incident is fast becoming a litmus test for Malawi’s commitment to human rights and the rule of law—raising a critical question: will those entrusted with power be held to the standards they are sworn to uphold, or allowed to operate above the law?

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