Chithyola: No Jobs, No Fuel, No Hope — Labour Day Means Nothing for Malawian Workers

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Simplex Chithyola Banda, has delivered a blunt and sobering message this Labour Day, saying Malawian workers are marking the day under the weight of a deepening national crisis defined by “no jobs, no fuel, no hope.”

In a strongly worded statement, Chithyola Banda said what should be a day of pride and recognition has instead become a painful reminder of economic hardship and broken systems.

“Labour Day is meant to honour hard work. But for many, the reality is different. People are waking up early not to go to productive jobs, but to stand in long fuel queues,” he said.

“Businesses are slowing down. Young people are searching for opportunities that are simply not there.”

He pointed to deeper, more troubling issues—entrenched corruption that is increasingly normalised, and public institutions that have lost the trust of the people. Instead of confronting these problems, he argued, authorities appear more focused on silencing dissent.

“Farmers are struggling to make a profit. Civil servants are working, but feeling less valued as their take-home pay shrinks. Across the board, the people who keep the country moving feel tired and unheard,” he said.

Chithyola Banda warned that the country cannot pretend to celebrate workers while their conditions continue to deteriorate.

“You cannot celebrate workers when workers are this strained. You cannot call it progress when daily life is getting harder.”

He challenged the government to move beyond rhetoric and deliver tangible solutions.

“Fix the fuel situation. Create real jobs. Support farmers. Respect workers. And start listening,” he said.

“Because Malawi is not short of hardworking people—it is short of results.”

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