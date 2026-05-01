PIL touts historic zero-accident record in fuel haulage

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has recorded a major safety breakthrough, delivering over 180 million litres of fuel into Malawi without a single accident or spill in 2025, marking a first-of-its-kind achievement in the country’s fuel transport sector.

The milestone, celebrated during this year’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work celebrations in Blantyre under the theme ‘Zero accidents. Zero spills. My 100% commitment’ on Tuesday, highlights a rare success in a high-risk industry where fuel transportation is often associated with serious hazards.

In his address at the event, PIL General Manager, Martin Msimuko said the achievement reflects a deliberate, industry-wide commitment to prioritising safety over speed.

“We want transporters to put safety first so that fuel is delivered into the country without accidents. What we have achieved shows that zero accidents is not just an ideal, it is possible,” said Msimuko.

Msimuko noted that the industry has significantly improved its safety record compared to previous years.

“This is a major shift from the past, where we could record seven, nine or even ten accidents in a year,” he said.

He attributed the success to strong coordination among transporters, brokers and drivers, as well as strict adherence to safety protocols.

Given the highly flammable nature of petroleum products and the challenging conditions of many transport routes, Msimuko described the zero-incident record as a significant achievement not only for the industry but also for public safety.

“These tankers move through communities and along difficult roads. Any accident can have devastating consequences, so maintaining zero incidents is critical for protecting lives and property,” he said.

Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services representative, Madalitso Gunsaru, commended PIL’s record, describing it as a model for the broader transport sector.

“This milestone proves that even in high-risk operations like fuel transportation, safety can be managed effectively,” he said.

Gunsaru also indicated that Malawi recorded 3,984 road accidents and 1,033 fatalities last year, adding that PIL’s clean safety record offers a practical example of what disciplined adherence to safety standards can achieve.

He further emphasised the need for sustained collaboration among all stakeholders, including drivers, regulators, insurers and health institutions.

“Safety is a shared responsibility. What PIL has demonstrated is that with commitment and coordination, we can significantly reduce accidents on our roads,” he said.

PIL is a consortium of four oil marketing companies, namely TotalEnergies, Puma, Engen, and Petroda.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :