Standard Bank Sets June 20 for 2026 Be More Race in Lilongwe, Promoting Fitness, Growth and Innovation

This year’s Be More Race will take place on June 20 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe under the theme “Keep Growing,” organisers Standard Bank have announced.

Speaking during a Labour Day holiday aerobics session to launch the 2026 edition, the bank’s Chief Risk Officer, Kondwani Mlilima, said the event is designed to inspire healthier lifestyles while celebrating perseverance, personal transformation and continuous growth.

He explained that this year’s race will build on past success by enhancing both participation and experience.

“We intend to keep improving the experience of the Standard Bank Be More Race. This year we continue using the electronic tracking system to ensure accurate timing, while also enhancing the post-race experience through a fitness marketplace. All of this is aimed at making the race a premium experience for runners of all ages,” Mlilima said.

The 2026 edition places strong emphasis on inclusivity, wellness and community engagement. According to Mlilima, the theme “Keep Growing” reflects both the evolution of the race since its launch in 2017 and the broader spirit of resilience among Malawians.

“‘Keep Growing’ speaks to an idea we all understand — that growth is not always easy, but it is always worth it. Whether in life, business, or on the racecourse, growth requires determination, consistency and the courage to push through discomfort. Running is a powerful metaphor for this journey — every step forward counts,” he said.

Athletics Malawi president Kondwani Chamwala welcomed the continued partnership with Standard Bank, noting its impact on developing athletics in the country. Athletics Malawi remains the official technical partner for the race.

“AM greatly appreciates the special attention Standard Bank Plc is paying to athletics through the Be More Race. Last year’s partnership was a resounding success, and we expect to build on that momentum. We are also seeing growing interest in the sport from both novice runners and the general public,” said Chamwala.

He further applauded new innovations introduced this year, including online registration and digital race tracking systems.

Registration and ticket sales opened on May 1 and will run until June 12, 2026. Entry fees range from K10,000 for children aged 4 to 8, to K25,000 for professional runners competing in the 21-kilometre category.

Participants can access registration details through Standard Bank Malawi’s official website, with additional updates expected on the bank’s social media platforms.

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