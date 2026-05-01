FDH Bank Doubles Profit to K147.8bn, Eyes Regional Expansion After Breakthrough Year

FDH Bank plc has delivered a standout financial performance for the 2025 financial year, posting a profit after tax of K147.796 billion—an impressive 100 percent jump from K74.063 billion recorded in 2024.

The bank’s total assets also surged to K1.636 trillion as of December 31, 2025, up from K1.241 trillion the previous year, underscoring strong growth momentum and operational resilience.

Speaking at an investment forum in Blantyre, Managing Director Noel Mkulichi said the results reflect deliberate strategy rather than luck.

“This performance is not by chance; it is the result of a disciplined strategy, innovation, and our commitment to delivering value to our customers and shareholders,” said Mkulichi.

He revealed that FDH Bank is now looking beyond Malawi’s borders, following its successful acquisition of Ecobank Mozambique in 2025—a move that signals a bold shift toward regional expansion.

“We are positioning FDH Bank as a regional player. The Mozambique acquisition is a significant step in that direction, and we will continue to explore opportunities that align with our long-term vision,” he said.

Despite the strong performance, Mkulichi acknowledged a tough operating environment marked by reduced government borrowing, declining interest rates, and persistent foreign exchange shortages.

“In response, we are deliberately diversifying into export-oriented sectors and mining to sustain growth and build resilience,” he said.

Beyond profitability, the bank’s impact has extended into the broader economy. FDH Bank contributed through taxes, job creation, and corporate social investments, including K3.1 billion channelled toward food security initiatives benefiting communities across Malawi.

Board Chairperson Charity Mseka attributed the results to strong leadership, sound governance, and a clear focus on sustainable growth.

“We are a strong bank, and we are committed to delivering results. In business, the objective is to create value, and that is what we have achieved in 2025,” she said.

She emphasised that growth has been carefully managed to maintain financial discipline.

“What is important is that we have maintained discipline in how we grow the bank, ensuring prudent lending and strong governance structures,” she added.

Minority Shareholders Association of Listed Companies (MISALICO) Secretary General Frank Harawa praised the bank for delivering solid returns to investors, noting that rising profits and dividends signal effective management.

“This is the kind of performance shareholders expect. The growth in profits and dividends shows that the bank is on the right track and management is making sound decisions,” said Harawa.

Investor confidence in the bank has been evident in its share price, which climbed to K592.99 in 2025 from its initial public offering price of K10 in 2020.

The bank also declared dividends of K57.07 billion (K8.27 per share), a significant increase from K32.642 billion (K4.73 per share) in 2024.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited remains the majority shareholder with a 74.05 percent stake, followed by the general public at 20.96 percent and the Government of Malawi at 4.75 percent.

With strong financials, rising investor confidence, and a clear push into regional markets, FDH Bank’s 2025 performance marks a defining moment in its growth trajectory—and signals even bigger ambitions ahead.

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