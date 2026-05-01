NBM plc launches online account opening platform

In a move to enhance digital banking, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has introduced an online account opening platform and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) services, accessible through the Bank’s website.

The system is designed to modernise banking processes by eliminating the need for customers to physically visit banking halls.

It allows individuals to open accounts conveniently using their smartphones or other digital devices.

Speaking during a press briefing in Blantyre on Wednesday, NBM plc Business Process Manager, Yusuf Mdala, said the innovation responds directly to customer needs.

“This has been introduced following concerns from customers who face challenges travelling long distances just to access our onboarding services. The platform minimises the need for branch visits, for both local and international customers,” said Mdala.

Mdala also highlighted the simplicity and efficiency of the platform.

“The process is much easier compared to traditional methods. We have eliminated several steps, and customers only need the required regulatory documents. The onboarding process takes about five minutes to complete,” he explained.

Mdala has since encouraged customers to embrace the platform as part of the shift towards digital banking.

“Times have changed. This is the digital era, and we must embrace technology. Customers no longer need to leave their businesses or offices, as they can conveniently access our services online,” he said.

Through a Facebook comment, on customer, Chihaule commended the Bank for the development.

“These are not days you have to congest in a banking hall trying to open an account. All we need can be done with a fingertip. Congrats NB,” he said.

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