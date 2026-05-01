NBM plc commits K317 Million for Malamulo Hospital power project

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malamulo Mission Hospital in Thyolo, committing K317 million towards a micro-grid power project, representing a 50-percent contribution to the initiative.

The investment responds to persistent challenges at the facility, including power outages, voltage fluctuations and fuel shortages, which have affected service delivery.

Speaking during the MoU signing ceremony on Thursday, NBM plc Chief Operations Officer Masauko Katsala said the Bank’s support reflects its commitment to improving the livelihoods of Malawians and other patients who seek medical services at the institution.

“At NBM plc, we do not view Corporate Social Investment as an obligation; it is a responsibility that defines who we are. This intervention responds directly to the hospital’s needs, recognising its vital role in saving lives,” said Katsala.

He also commended the hospital for its outreach to rural communities and its efforts to integrate healthcare delivery with sustainability initiatives.

In his remarks, Malamulo Mission Hospital Chief of Surgery, Dr Brent Sherwin, expressed gratitude for the support, saying it will significantly enhance the facility’s operations.

“What the National Bank of Malawi has provided is timely and impactful. We needed resources to complete this project, and this contribution enables us to move forward and finalise it,” he said.

According to the agreement, once implemented, the micro-grid system is expected to provide uninterrupted power across the hospital, stabilise and protect critical medical equipment, and reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

Established in 1915, Malamulo Mission Hospital serves an estimated population of 500,000, including patients from neighbouring countries, with the micro-grid project expected to be completed within 18 months.

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