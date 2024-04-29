Lilongwe new roads ready by Dec, but Govt needs extra K24 bn for that

Government is expected to spend K24 billion more on the construction of the Kenyata and Mzimba street roads in Lilongwe following a review of projects cost due to the recent devaluation of Malawi kwacha.

Minister of Transport Jacob Hara disclosed this today during a tour to appreciate progress of the roads construction in the city. He said government will spend K35 billion kwacha on the construction of Kenyata road whose initial cost was K19 billion kwacha.

The Minister said construction of the Mzimba street will now cost K17 billion from the initial K9 billion, taking the total cost of the two projects to K52 billion from K28 billion.

Hara said this follows a review of the projects cost as a result of the 44 percent devaluation of kwacha which resulted into an increase in the prices of construction materials. He however expressed hope that the final products will be of high quality.

Meanwhile consultant for the two projects, Engineer Paul Kulemeka has assured the Minister that both projects will be complete by end of December this year.

