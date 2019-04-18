1 dies in DPP lorry accident: People were ferried to attend Chimulireni rally

One person has died while two others are seriously injured after they fell off from a moving lorry on their way to a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally in Karonga.

DPP director of political affairs Khwauli Msiska has confirmed of the accident and the death.

He said the DPP supporters were going to Ngala primary school in the district to attend a political rally which was held by President Peter Mutharika running mate Everton Chimulirenji.

Msiska said the injured were taken to hospital.

There was no immediate comment from the police as to what caused the supporters to fall off from a moving vehicle.

During campaign period, most political parties ferry their supporters from afar to boost the rally numbers to look as if they have the support yet this can be a recipe for such accidents.

UTM Party has a standing policy of not ferrying people.

