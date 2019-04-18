1 dies in DPP lorry accident: People were ferried to attend Chimulireni rally

April 18, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 6 Comments

One person has died while two others are seriously injured after they fell off from a moving lorry on their way to a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally in Karonga.

Chimulirenji: Campaigning in the north

DPP director of political affairs Khwauli Msiska has confirmed of the accident and the death.

He said the DPP supporters were going to Ngala primary school in the district to attend a political rally which was held by President Peter Mutharika running mate Everton Chimulirenji.

Msiska said the injured were taken to hospital.

There was no immediate comment from the police as to what caused the supporters to fall off from a moving vehicle.

During campaign period, most political parties ferry their supporters from afar to boost the rally numbers to look as if they have the support yet this can be a recipe for such accidents.

UTM Party has a standing policy of not ferrying people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
WisemannandiAlamu Pumani Mwakalamba kutibera K145 millionmama shaminandele Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Wiseman
Guest
Wiseman

Misonkhano ikudzadza ija ndi imeneyo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago
Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba kutibera K145 million
Guest
Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba kutibera K145 million

Mukuferanji ngati agalu. Chimulirenji ndi mbava Pitala yaluza kaleyi? Nkhalamba yatha kale iyi. Gudo Ghondwy wamala.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
mama shamina
Guest
mama shamina

most incredible money love spells caster around the world

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
ndele
Guest
ndele

KOMA AZATISUNGA AWA?????????????????????????????????????/ ALI NDI FUNDO KOMA?????????????????????????????KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK alibwinokoma?????????????????????????

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ndele
Guest
ndele

looking worried dzonzi bwanji!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
nandi
Guest
nandi

A vice president awa?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago

More From web