“Just an Assault”: Civil Servants Union Tears Into New Minimum Wages as Cost of Living Crushes Workers

The newly announced minimum wage adjustments have triggered outrage from labour leaders, with the Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU) declaring that the salary increments are nowhere near enough to rescue workers from Malawi’s deepening economic crisis.

As ordinary Malawians battle soaring food prices, crippling transport costs, inflation and worsening economic hardship, CSTU says the government’s revised wage structure amounts to little more than survival wages dressed up as reform.

CSTU president Lameck Magawa said the wage adjustments fail to reflect the harsh realities facing workers whose purchasing power continues to collapse under the weight of the country’s economic turmoil.

“I think it is a good development but not enough. If we look at the cost of living nowadays, that highest package of over K400,000 for truck drivers is not enough,” said Magawa.

In one of his strongest remarks, Magawa described the revised wage package for commercial workers as an insult to struggling employees.

“When we look at the commercial workers’ package of K157,500, it is just an assault,” he said.

The Ministry of Labour, Skills and Innovation recently announced new minimum wage rates set to take effect from June 1, 2026.

Under the revised structure:

Domestic workers’ wages have increased from K72,800 to K83,720 per month.

Commercial workers will now earn K157,500, up from K126,000.

Workers in micro and small enterprises will receive K131,250, up from K105,000.

While government views the adjustments as a response to economic pressures, labour leaders argue the increases are being swallowed almost immediately by inflation and rising living costs.

For many workers, the new salaries still fall far below what is needed to afford basic necessities such as food, rent, transport, electricity and school fees.

The criticism comes at a time when Malawi’s economy remains under severe strain, with persistent foreign exchange shortages, unstable commodity prices and rising costs of essential goods continuing to erode household incomes.

Economic analysts have repeatedly warned that wage growth in Malawi is failing to keep pace with inflation, meaning workers may technically earn more money on paper while becoming poorer in real terms.

Magawa argued that government had missed an opportunity to ease pressure on both employers and employees through tax reforms before introducing the new wage rates.

“The best thing government could have done was to reduce taxes on employers and revise Pay As You Earn for employees before coming up with these new rates,” he said.

His remarks reflect growing frustration among workers who feel trapped in an economy where salaries rise slowly while the cost of survival rises aggressively.

Labour unions and workers’ rights advocates have for years pushed for wages linked to the actual cost of living, warning that many employees are now working full-time jobs yet remain unable to meet even the most basic household needs.

The latest wage review now exposes a deeper national concern: Malawi’s working class is increasingly finding itself employed, but still economically desperate.

For thousands of workers across the country, the question is no longer whether wages have increased — but whether those wages still have any real value in an economy where the price of living continues to spiral out of control.

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