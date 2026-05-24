Minister at Work: Dr. Mathanga Cracks the Whip on ESCOM Over Power Supply

Minister of Energy and Mining Dr. Jean Mathanga, MP, yesterday spent more than three hours at ESCOM offices in Blantyre holding high-level engagements with the utility’s Executive Management, demanding urgent improvements in electricity service delivery and stronger action against persistent power disruptions and loadshedding.

Accompanied by Secretary for Energy and Mining Mr. Elvis Thodi, Dr. Mathanga received detailed briefings on grid stability, network performance, operational bottlenecks and measures ESCOM is implementing to restore reliability and improve customer experience across the country.

The Minister stressed that electricity remains the backbone of economic transformation, industrial growth, job creation and improved living standards, saying government places critical importance on ESCOM’s efficiency, professionalism and responsiveness to Malawians.

While acknowledging challenges such as aging infrastructure, vandalism and pressure on the national grid, Dr. Mathanga made it clear that consumers should not continue bearing the burden of inefficiency.

“Every unit within ESCOM must demonstrate measurable productivity, faster response times, a strong maintenance culture, prudent use of resources and improved internal coordination. System losses, prolonged waiting periods for new connections, unnecessary downtime, delayed procurement processes and avoidable operational inefficiencies must be decisively addressed,” said Dr. Mathanga.

The Minister emphasized that Malawians expect results, reliability and accountability from public institutions entrusted with delivering essential services.

Presenting ESCOM’s turnaround strategy, Chief Executive Officer Engineer William Kaipa assured government that the corporation is intensifying efforts to stabilize power supply, reduce loadshedding and improve fault restoration times in the shortest period possible, while also investing in long-term energy solutions aimed at strengthening the national grid.

The engagement forms part of government’s broader push to improve public service delivery and accelerate Malawi’s development agenda under Malawi 2063.

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