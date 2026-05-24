Atupele Muluzi, SA Home Affairs Minister Hold Candid Africa-Wide Dialogue on Migration, Xenophobia

Former Malawian cabinet minister and politician Atupele Muluzi has called for bold African leadership, honest dialogue and long-term reforms to address rising migration pressures and growing tensions linked to xenophobia across the continent.

Muluzi made the remarks during a high-level discussion at the Spier Dialogue in Cape Town, South Africa, where he shared the platform with South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber and other African leaders, policymakers and experts.

In a candid reflection posted after the engagement, Muluzi described the conversation as “rich, candid and meaningful,” saying the dialogue focused on some of the continent’s most urgent challenges — migration, youth unemployment pressures and the social tensions emerging within African societies.

The discussions also touched on concerns surrounding alleged xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants in South Africa, including some Malawians living and working there.

Muluzi said one of the clearest outcomes from the engagement was a growing consensus that Africa must move beyond “merely talking about sustainability towards regeneration,” arguing that the continent now needs courageous leadership capable of implementing difficult but necessary reforms.

According to Muluzi, Africa’s rapidly growing youthful population should not be viewed as a burden, but rather as a powerful asset that can drive economic transformation if properly invested in.

He stressed that meaningful investment in young people, stronger institutions, expanded economic opportunities and policy reforms are essential if Africa is to unlock its full potential in the 21st century.

“Our continent possesses immense human capital,” Muluzi said, adding that Africa has the capacity to become one of the world’s greatest success stories if leaders place solutions, opportunity creation and unity at the centre of governance.

He further emphasized the need for continued honest and respectful conversations on migration and xenophobia, warning that silence and denial would only worsen frustrations and divisions across African societies.

The Spier Dialogue brought together senior government officials, cabinet ministers, academics and policy experts from across the continent to reflect on Africa’s future amid rising economic, social and political pressures.

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