Football Legends Bring Hope to Elderly with Donation to Mai Mbambande Foundation

In a heartwarming gesture of compassion and solidarity, the Football Legends Association (FLA) on Saturday donated assorted clothes to Mai Mbambande Foundation in Dzama Village, under Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe District.

The foundation currently cares for more than 70 elderly people, many of whom rely on well-wishers for daily support and basic necessities.

FLA officials said the donation was inspired by the association’s commitment to supporting elderly people, a mission they say closely aligns with the vision of Mai Mbambande Foundation.

The clothes were received by the association from Finish Line Ministries on Friday before being handed over to the foundation the following day.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, FLA Board General Secretary Gomezgani Solomon Mchawi said caring for the elderly is a collective responsibility that society must never ignore.

“These football legends were raised by parents and guardians just like the elderly people we are seeing here today. When we looked at the important work being done by Mai Mbambande Foundation, we felt compelled to come and lend a helping hand, however small it may be,” said Mchawi.

He also expressed gratitude to Finish Line Ministries for supporting the initiative through the donation of the clothes.

Mai Mbambande Foundation Project Manager Richard Masina praised the Football Legends Association for the timely gesture, saying the elderly continue to face numerous challenges.

“We sincerely appreciate this support. The elderly people here need food, clothes and medication as they continue living through this stage of life. This donation means a lot to them,” said Masina.

One of the beneficiaries, Kapiseni Ching’ombe, emotionally thanked the association for remembering them.

“May God bless FLA and everyone willing to support us through Mai Mbambande Foundation,” said Ching’ombe.

Mchawi was accompanied during the visit by fellow FLA officials Rashid Ntelera and Shadreck Chikhosi, as the association continued demonstrating that football legends can still make a lasting impact off the pitch through acts of humanity and care.

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