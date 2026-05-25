EMUNI Study Exposes Deep Crisis in Inclusive Early Childhood Education in Lilongwe

A new study by Emmanuel University has exposed serious weaknesses in Malawi’s Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) system, revealing that many centres in Lilongwe Urban, Lilongwe East and Lilongwe West are ill-equipped to provide inclusive education for children with disabilities.

The study warns that Malawi’s push to ensure every child has access to quality early learning is being undermined by poorly trained practitioners, inadequate learning materials and infrastructure that effectively locks out children with special needs.

Titled “Assessing Capacity of Practitioners and Infrastructure for Inclusive Early Childhood Development Education in ECDE Centers in Lilongwe Urban, West and East,” the research paints a troubling picture of a system struggling to translate inclusive education policies into practical reality.

Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) targets children aged between one and five years — a stage globally recognised as critical for cognitive, emotional and social development.

The study notes that while Malawi has adopted several progressive policies supporting inclusive education, implementation on the ground remains alarmingly weak.

Malawi ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989, committing itself to ensuring that every child has access to education that promotes inclusion and social integration.

In addition, national frameworks such as the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy III, the National Strategy on Inclusive Education and Malawi 2063 all prioritise equitable access to education.

However, the EMUNI research reveals a painful gap between policy promises and the actual conditions facing children in community-based ECDE centres.

According to the study, most ECDE practitioners possess only a Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) or a Junior Certificate of Education (JCE), qualifications considered far below the standards required for specialised inclusive early childhood teaching.

Researchers found that many caregivers rely on short-term training programmes such as Parivory training, which, while helpful, cannot replace comprehensive professional training in inclusive pedagogy and child development.

The study warns that the lack of specialist skills leaves many practitioners unable to effectively support children with disabilities or diverse learning needs.

The crisis is further worsened by severe shortages of teaching and learning materials.

Practitioners reported lacking curriculum guides, play materials and adaptive learning tools designed for children with disabilities. High teacher-to-learner ratios and inadequate staffing levels also make personalised support nearly impossible.

Despite these challenges, the study found strong community support for inclusive education.

Teachers, caregivers and ECDE management committees generally expressed positive attitudes toward including children with disabilities in learning environments. In some cases, community members have even offered their own homes to be used as learning centres.

Researchers described this goodwill as an important foundation for future reforms, but warned that positive attitudes alone are not enough.

“The will to include children with disabilities exists, but the practical capacity to make inclusion meaningful remains extremely limited,” the study observes.

Perhaps most concerning are the findings on infrastructure.

Many ECDE centres assessed in the study were found to be physically inaccessible to children with disabilities. Facilities lacked basic accessibility features such as ramps, wide doorways, grab bars and smooth walking surfaces.

Uneven grounds, rough terrain and narrow entrances make movement difficult for children with mobility impairments, effectively excluding them from equal participation in learning activities.

The study also found that some classrooms were overcrowded, poorly ventilated and lacked child-friendly sanitation facilities, conditions that undermine both safety and quality learning.

The findings reinforce concerns previously raised by UNICEF, which reported in 2022 that nearly 55 percent of Malawian children aged between three and five years do not access any form of early learning programme.

For children with disabilities, access levels are believed to be even lower.

Researchers are now calling for urgent investment in practitioner training, disability-friendly infrastructure and inclusive learning materials if Malawi is to fulfil its commitment to equitable education for all children.

The report warns that failure to address these gaps risks condemning thousands of children with disabilities to exclusion from the very beginning of their educational journey — long before they even reach primary school.

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