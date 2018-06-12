1 dies of cholera in Salima

One person has died of cholera in Salima just a month after the World Health Organisation gave Malawi a cholera clean slate.

Salima Hospital spokesperson Angella Nyongani Sakwata confirmed the death.

“The death happened on Friday but the postmortem was only made available on Monday,” said Sakwata.

She said the deceased hailed from chief Khombeza’s Area in the district.

The death brings to six the number of cholera deaths in the district and 100 the number of cholera patients.

Nyongani Sakwata said the burial ceremony of the cholera victim was handled by health personnel.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango said the resurfacing of the disease might be as a result of a slack in the prevention of the disease which affected over 60 people countrywide.

