Man kills girlfriend and dumps her head in toilet: Malawi police arrest him

Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 21 year man for confessing to the killing of his girl, beheading her and dumping her head in a toilet.

Kanengo police spokesperson Labani Makalani alleged that the relationship between the girl Chipiliro Mateke and Madalitso Byson was on ice cold after the girl’s decision to dump the boyfriend after she found another man.

“On the fateful day, he went to the girl’s home, coaxed her to escort him because he said they had to talk and they went to a nearby bush where he raped her before killing her,” said Makalani.

He said the police managed to arrest him from a hiding place along the Lilongwe Mchezi road and confessed to the brutal murder.

In Chitipa, police have arrested a man for a confessed murder of a habitual thief.

Chitipa police spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka said Boniface Simwaka is suspected of killing Manyozo Simwanza when the suspected thief was caught red handed stealing goats from the suspected killer’s kraal.

