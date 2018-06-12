Chilima movement officials storm Lilongwe police

Vice president Saulos Chilima’s movement officials on Tuesday morning stormed Lilongwe police to demand the immediate release of their member.

The police reportedly arrested Aaron Chigwenembe on Saturday for allegedly harrassing a woman in ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regalia.

The woman was on her way to a presidential function in Ntcheu.

The group of the Chilima movement attracted a lot of attention from passersby and onlookers.

Chigwenembe was released the same Tuesday morning after pressure from the movement officials.

The arrest of Chigwenembe for allegedly harrassing a woman in DPP regalia comes barely days after a DPP rough neck Isaac Jolie Osman harassed and tore apart the opposition Malawi Congress Party regalia put on by the party supporter in Blantyre in full view of the police.

Osman was not arrested.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :