Chilima movement officials storm Lilongwe police

June 12, 2018 Owen Khamula- Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Vice president Saulos Chilima’s movement officials on Tuesday morning stormed Lilongwe police to demand the immediate release of their member.

Chilima Movement aplomb: Vehicles to keep them moving

The police reportedly arrested Aaron Chigwenembe on Saturday for allegedly harrassing a woman in ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regalia.

The woman was on her way to a presidential function in Ntcheu.

The group of the Chilima movement attracted a lot of attention from passersby and onlookers.

Chigwenembe was released the same Tuesday morning after pressure from the movement officials.

The arrest of Chigwenembe for allegedly harrassing a woman in DPP regalia comes barely days after a DPP rough neck Isaac Jolie Osman harassed and tore apart the opposition Malawi Congress Party  regalia put on by the party supporter in Blantyre in full view of the police.

Osman was not arrested.

LEGO
Guest
LEGO

If they can harass our members we can also do so since our police people are incompetance

2 minutes ago

