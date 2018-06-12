UDF set for August 1 convention, require K75 million: ‘New beginning’

The United Democratic Front (UDF) says it requires MK75 million for its National Conference slated for 1st August 2018 in Blantyre.

UDF publicist Ken Ndanga confirmed to Nyasa Times that the National Conference Committee reported to the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on 9th August, 2018 about the total budget which they have to source between now and the date of the National Conference.

The UDF spokesperson said the party is working very hard to make sure that the money is available.

” We have had National Conferences before and managed to get the resources. This is our constitutional obligation and we just have to do it,” said Ndanga.

He said the National Conference, themed ‘UDF the New Beginning’ will see a lot of changes in the party charter which will see the creation of autonomous Youth and Women’s wing.

Ndanga said the autonomous Youth and Women’s are meant to create a platform for more participation of youths and women in the UDF party.

He also said the party will ensure to accord both male and female members of the party equal opportunities.

Ndanga added that the party will publish a statement highlighting the resolutions of the NEC meeting as part of its commitment to be transparent on the process leading to the indaba.

