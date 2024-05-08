Africa-US Summit: Chakwera meets Coca-Cola delegation in US, company outlines investment initiatives in Malawi

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has assured an international beverages company, Coca-Cola, of his government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for the thriving of the business.

Chakwera made the assurance during an interface he had with a delegation from Coca-Cola Corporation on the sidelines of the U.S.-Africa Business Summit currently underway in Dallas, Texas.

Writing on his Facebook page, the Malawi leader assured the company that his government will support the company’s expansion intentions in Malawi.

In their remarks, Vice President for Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability at Coca-Cola Africa, Ms. Karyn Harrington, together with her delegation outlined the investment initiatives they intend to carry out aimed at supporting Malawi’s development agenda through increased manufacturing and creation of more jobs.

