Govt terminates Mota Engil road construction contract of Thyolo-Muona-Bangula road

Government says it has terminated the contract with Mota Engil which was hired to construct Thyolo-Thekerani-Muona-Bangula road.

Officials from Roads Authority say the government will now hire another contractor to complete the remaining works for the 83-kilometre road.

Roads Authority board chairperson, Dr. Matilda Matabwa said Mota Engil demobilised equipment on site some months ago at the exhaustion of the agreed contract amount.

She said there was no other reason nor problem.

Dr. Matabwa said “the government already floated tenders last week to procure another contractor to complete the remaining kilometres from Ruo to Makhanga.

The exact amount to complete the work will be known once we open the bids next month.”

Initially, the K27.3 billion project, which started in August 2008, was being financed by the Saudi Fund, Kuwait Fund, Badea, Opec Fund, and the Malawi Government.

But Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT), Willy Kambwandira, said the government contract termination is costly and deprives Malawians of quality services.

