Trouble in Lilongwe as tobacco farmers suspend sales due to outstanding payments since April

Tobacco farmers at the Kanengo auction floors have suspended sales to buying companies due to outstanding payments since April.

Mavuto Phiri, a frustrated farmer from Lilongwe, expressed his discontent over the lack of transparency and accountability in the payment process.

Phiri sold his tobacco on April 15th at the Chinkhoma auction floors during the 2024 tobacco market season opening, which was officiated by President Lazarus Chakwera.

However, he has since experienced a frustrating cycle of blame-shifting between banks and Auction Holdings Limited (AHL). “I’ve been sent back and forth between the banks and AHL, with neither taking responsibility for the unpaid dues,” Phiri lamented.

A meeting is currently underway among officials from the Tobacco Control Commission, AHL, and other stakeholders to address the issue. However, officials from AHL have declined to comment on the matter.

This development has raised concerns among tobacco farmers, who are seeking a swift resolution to the payment impasse.

