Lilongwe rural central MP Lobin Lowe has asked parliment not to approve the vote for state controlled Malawi Broacasting Corporation (MBC), saying the broadcaster works for the ruling than the nation.
Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Lowe said MBC was more of a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) broadcaster than a public broadcaster run on tax payer money.
“I suggest we should remove subvention for MBC, the broadcaster is not helping Malawians,” said Lowe.
He said despite passing a motion in the 193 strong House to force the broacaster to change, nothing is changing, accusing MBC of continously broadcasting hate speeches.
Lowe said the situation is getting out of hand as the nation gears for the election next year.
“MBC is supposed to be a public broadcaster not a party entity. It is supposed to serve all Malawians. It is supposed to employ professional journalists not politicians,” he said.
However, deputy speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje told the House that it is illegal not to fund a government entity, reminding the National Assembly that parliament gave MBC a mere funding of K1 for same reasons.
Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi was elusive on the matter, saying his ministry does not control MBC.
He said broadcasters are controlled by Macra whilst the Media Council of Malawi comes in on ethical reasons.
MBC has ‘Never again’ program which demonises the opposition Malawi Congress Party.
President Peter Mutharika, at a recent political rally in Chiradzulu, acknowledged the program and its producer and presenter Hope Chisanu.
Chisanu, presenter at MBC, has been lopped in by the DPP as the master of ceremony during presidential rallies.
He puts on DPP regalia, says DPP slogans and attacks the opposition despite the fact that he is a civil servant working for MBC.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "MP urges Malawi parliament to remove MBC funding: Public broadcaster is turned into regime propaganda platform"
I don’t think the problem is with these young boys (Phillip Business, Hope Chisanu … etc). These are just Lads who are told of what to do and they will never say NO, coz ndi ntchito yopasidwa ndi abwana awo. They’re also afraid of loosing their Jobs. Ine I stopped blaming anyamata amenewa a long time ago. MBC will always be the ruling party’s entity unless Chakwera Changes things next year.
Please our honourable members, make sure that you give this stupid MBC a mere K1 as what happenede in those days. Chisanu will case the day he was born after 2019 elections.
Hope Chisanu and his boss are all idiots and they know this.
Our eyes are not blind, we are not deaf,
we have an eye of an eagle……….
Relying on tax payers money…..and busy criticising the opposition. Mr Chisanu pray that DPP should remain in power, otherwise, udzalira koto koto.
Mcheka Chilenje is very stupid . What she is saying can easily be challenged in court. She must know that what is illegal is what MBC is doing by reporting DPP propaganda and the suggestion by the MCP MP needs the support of all opposition members including members of Chilima movement. Dausi shoud not think he is cleaver by making such silly statements in defence of MBC, he and DPP will need the same MBC after the May 2019 elections.
To cut long story short….give them Mwk 1. Opposition led by Baba JZU Tembo managed to do so; may you borrow a leaf….instead of crying like a baby.
I agree without hestitaton
What is wrong about being told the truth about the Party of Death and Darkness?
I feel pity for this animal called Hope Chisanu. Does he consider the aftermath of his action should the wind change direction for his job, family and relatives. When you listen to him speaking his childish words coming from his mouth completely contradicts his level of maturity and age, yet he is there doing his NEVER AGAIN stupid programme. Akulu ganizirani tsogolo lanu ndi banja lanu. Dont engage in actions that will put your family in problems should government shange hands. Wakutsina khutu ndi nnansi!!!!!