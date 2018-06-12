MP urges Malawi parliament to remove MBC funding: Public broadcaster is turned into regime propaganda platform

Lilongwe rural central MP Lobin Lowe has asked parliment not to approve the vote for state controlled Malawi Broacasting Corporation (MBC), saying the broadcaster works for the ruling than the nation.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Lowe said MBC was more of a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) broadcaster than a public broadcaster run on tax payer money.

“I suggest we should remove subvention for MBC, the broadcaster is not helping Malawians,” said Lowe.

He said despite passing a motion in the 193 strong House to force the broacaster to change, nothing is changing, accusing MBC of continously broadcasting hate speeches.

Lowe said the situation is getting out of hand as the nation gears for the election next year.

“MBC is supposed to be a public broadcaster not a party entity. It is supposed to serve all Malawians. It is supposed to employ professional journalists not politicians,” he said.

However, deputy speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje told the House that it is illegal not to fund a government entity, reminding the National Assembly that parliament gave MBC a mere funding of K1 for same reasons.

Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi was elusive on the matter, saying his ministry does not control MBC.

He said broadcasters are controlled by Macra whilst the Media Council of Malawi comes in on ethical reasons.

MBC has ‘Never again’ program which demonises the opposition Malawi Congress Party.

President Peter Mutharika, at a recent political rally in Chiradzulu, acknowledged the program and its producer and presenter Hope Chisanu.

Chisanu, presenter at MBC, has been lopped in by the DPP as the master of ceremony during presidential rallies.

He puts on DPP regalia, says DPP slogans and attacks the opposition despite the fact that he is a civil servant working for MBC.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :