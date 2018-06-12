Tay Grin represents Malawi at Aripo in Harare to discuss rights on talents

Malawi’s celebrated hip-hop artist Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalilani, is representing the country at African regional symposium on intellectual property rights in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The Harare-based African Regional Industries Property Organisation (ARIPO), has organized the symposium where delegates are deliberating on intellectual property as a tool for African economic, social, cultural and technological development.

Tay Grin, the self-proclaimed Nyau King, was invited by Aripo’s director generak Fernando dos Santos.

The symposium, which ends on Wednesday, is held under the theme ‘Shaping the copyright and related rights systems in Africa.’.

Tay Grin said he feels “honoured” to be representing Malawi at the symposium.

He said he will be highlighting issues of infringement of the copyright and the enforcement of the Copyright Law.

“As artists we are struggling to earn from our work in terms of royalties. There is a lot of piracy taking place as we are unable to sell our music and there is also a lot of illegal downloads,” said the multi-award winning artist.

On a personal note, Tay Grin said he will share his success story and how his music influences a lot of artists in Malawi “to remain true to their culture.”

Tay Grin is living his moment of apogee as his music career continues to spread its wings to the sky.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :