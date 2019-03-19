1 Malawi army soldier dies: Troops search for 3 missing in Bua River

March 19, 2019 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times 9 Comments

One Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier died on Monday while three other military officer  and two civilians  are missing in Bua River  after a bailyey bridge which borders Ntchisi and Kasungu districts  they were working on collapsed into the water on Sunday.

The bridge which collapsed at Bua River

Lieutenant Steve Moloseni.

The soldiers are reported to have been working without  protective gear like life jackets.

MDF spokesman Paul Chiphwanya confirmed the fatality, saying one solider was found on Monday but died in his way to Kasungu District Hospital.

“The old steel bridge broke down and our soldiers fell into the water and got trapped,” he said.

Nyasa Times understands the deceased officer is Lieutenant Steve Moloseni.

The military  deployed the Marine Battalion troops from Senga Bay for a search mission.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred around 4pm and the bridge which was built during the colonial rule was being dismantled by soldiers  as it collapsed.

Guantanamo
Guest
Guantanamo

This is carelessness at workplace. It was not an accident. Working in deep waters without lifejacket?

25 minutes ago
ndangodutsaa
Guest
ndangodutsaa

iiiiiii koma zina, apa mwapha a MDF – cry my beloved country

48 minutes ago
Peter Seraph
Guest
Peter Seraph

Rest in peace buddies…… the nation will miss your courage to serve; even when you knew its was certain death.

1 hour ago
Ecclessia
Guest
Ecclessia

RIP Comrade, as rightfully put by Bright below, it all boils down to greed by the senior officers. Kuzolowera kutuma ana a eni on tasks which can claim their lives.

1 hour ago
Prophet Mboro
Guest
Prophet Mboro

We need safety lesson in all military trainings covering all life activities ,we have lost very handsome young man

1 hour ago
Khumbo
Guest
Khumbo

May His Soul Resti In Peacr

2 hours ago
ine
Guest
ine

However, one thing I don’t understand is that, these rivers are always dry better part of the year, why working on this bridge when the waters are high?

4 hours ago
Bright Chimunthu Msaka Banda
Guest
Bright Chimunthu Msaka Banda

Kikikiki! Koma nkhani yalembedwa mophiphiritsa iyi! The greed of the MDF bosses has led to the loss of lives of the young men. It wasnt actually an accident, it was rampant carelessness in the whole fiasco!

4 hours ago
chinyonyo1
Guest
chinyonyo1

very true. No life jackets etc. But why? why MDF? heads must role. Someone somewhere cared less

2 hours ago

