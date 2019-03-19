1 Malawi army soldier dies: Troops search for 3 missing in Bua River

One Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier died on Monday while three other military officer and two civilians are missing in Bua River after a bailyey bridge which borders Ntchisi and Kasungu districts they were working on collapsed into the water on Sunday.
The soldiers are reported to have been working without protective gear like life jackets.
MDF spokesman Paul Chiphwanya confirmed the fatality, saying one solider was found on Monday but died in his way to Kasungu District Hospital.
“The old steel bridge broke down and our soldiers fell into the water and got trapped,” he said.
Nyasa Times understands the deceased officer is Lieutenant Steve Moloseni.
The military deployed the Marine Battalion troops from Senga Bay for a search mission.
According to witnesses, the incident occurred around 4pm and the bridge which was built during the colonial rule was being dismantled by soldiers as it collapsed.
This is carelessness at workplace. It was not an accident. Working in deep waters without lifejacket?
iiiiiii koma zina, apa mwapha a MDF – cry my beloved country
Rest in peace buddies…… the nation will miss your courage to serve; even when you knew its was certain death.
RIP Comrade, as rightfully put by Bright below, it all boils down to greed by the senior officers. Kuzolowera kutuma ana a eni on tasks which can claim their lives.
We need safety lesson in all military trainings covering all life activities ,we have lost very handsome young man
May His Soul Resti In Peacr
However, one thing I don’t understand is that, these rivers are always dry better part of the year, why working on this bridge when the waters are high?
Kikikiki! Koma nkhani yalembedwa mophiphiritsa iyi! The greed of the MDF bosses has led to the loss of lives of the young men. It wasnt actually an accident, it was rampant carelessness in the whole fiasco!
very true. No life jackets etc. But why? why MDF? heads must role. Someone somewhere cared less