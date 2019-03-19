Police arrest Bam-Bam group leader as masterminder in UTM woman assult

Malawi Police Service in Mangochi have arrested Kida Adam in connection to the assault of UTM Party supporters in January this year, saying he is the masterminder.

Both Mangochi Police Station deputy spokesperson Amina Tepani-Daudi and National Police Publicist James Kadadzera has confirmed the arrests to Nyasa Times.

The main suspect, who leads a notorious group called Bam-Bam in M’baluku Towship in the district, was on the run since the incident happened on January 20 this year.

Police arrested Adam on Sunday at his wife’s home at Mosiya Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Chowe in the district.

He has been charged for insulting the modesty of a woman.

Police said Adam is also answering to another charge after being implicated in the violence at M’baluku Roadblock a fortnight ago where the Bam-Bam group damaged the roadblock.

He faces a charge of malicious damage and another of obstructing a police officer on duty.

Police first arrested 28-year-old Adam Masitala barely hours after the powerful women movement, Women in Politics, gave President Peter Mutharika and the Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose an ultimatum to arrest and bring all the suspects to justice or the women from all the political parties would match in Lilongwe.

Masitala hails from Mtagaluka village in chief Chowe’s area in Mangochi.

The woman, Veronica Katanji told Nyasa Times that her husband dumped her after the video clip of her walking semi-naked made rounds on phones.

She said the husband accused her of going to political rallies when he provided her with everything she needed in her life, saying the act is embarrassing.

“He said I embarrassed myself and I have embarrassed him too. So, he left since the incident and he has not come back,” she said.

According to published research, out of 15 incidents of violence that occurred between 2014 and 2018, police only acted swiftly on one.

In October last year, Human Right Watch (HRW) and 13 international organisations penned Jose demanding urgent and thorough investigations into attacks and threats against human rights defenders and the opposition in the country.

