Mary Chilima ‘all white’ tea party raises K5m for people with albinism

March 19, 2019 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 11 Comments

Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s wife Mary organised an all white  tea party at the official residence in Area 12, Lilongwe on Sunday  to raise vital funds  in aid of Association of Persons with Albinism (Apam) and   raised a staggering  K5 million.

Mary Chilima grateful for funds raised at her white tea party

All white at Area 12: Mary Chilima with her guests at a tea party

Some of the patrons at the tea party hosted by Mary Chilima

Former first lady Shanil Dzmbiri (r) and UTM Party secretary general Patricia Kaliati at the party

Chilima said she was pleased to be the tea party fundraiser to help Apam run its activities, including protecting its members from attacks and killings.

She said the objective of the tea party with fellow women donning all white attire was to have fun, make people smile and raise money.

“To all the ladies that contributed to this cause, please accept my deepest gratitude for your support,” she said.

“We sold 174 tickets for which we are grateful. However, some of you paid much more than the ticket price allowing us to donate K5 million to Apam,”

The Second Lady said plans are underway to have a similar event in Blantyre.

“We had a visit recently from Apam an during our discussion, it was very clear that one of the things they needed immediately was empowerment. We thought the easiest way to empowerment was to have funds,” said Chilima.

Chilima has received applauds for her initiative, saying as a prospective First Lady, her charity spirit is inspiring unlike others who use the same for wrongful self-enrichment.

Apam programmes officer Pemphero Tumeliwa Mphepo hailed Chilima for hosting the event and the people for contributing.

Meanwhile, Mary Chilima is encouraging those who made pledges to deposit directly to Apam at FDH Bank account number 1970000100725 at Capital City Branch.

Mussa
Guest
Mussa

This is fantastic. Please keep it up!!! I like it.

20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
Nick
Guest
Nick

Congratulations to these free-thinking ladies, Kaliati, Dzimbiri and Chilima! There is a bright future for Malawi under a UTM government and with ladies such as these!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
True Mtumbuka from Hewe
Guest
True Mtumbuka from Hewe

But this wife of Chilima enjoys her life!!!! So beautiful, I wish that she should become our first lady osati zapanozi nkhope ngati kwakwananda!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Anzelu ndi Anzelu
Guest
Anzelu ndi Anzelu

Thank you Mary for the tea party. That’s a welcome development towards APAM and all. That gesture is a stitch in time.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
faith
Guest
faith

congulatulation mama keep it up we want that to carry on and help our brothers and sisters who are dying because of this shit, ( albino are severely suffering and nothing Malawi government has been doing and its very sad ndisaname how our brothers and sisters albino are being treated

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
POLICE
Guest
POLICE

Beautiful pipo……. y do we kill them mercilessly? Lord have mercy on Malawi!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Make Malawi Great
Guest
Make Malawi Great

classy!

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Well done ladies, every little helps.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Opportunist
Guest
Opportunist

Good gesture

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Ellard kakhobwe
Guest
Ellard kakhobwe

Very encouraging development showing very caring heart wat about if mukalowa mu govt . Vote wisely on 21st

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

